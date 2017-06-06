NID’s South Yuba Canal operational again | TheUnion.com

Repairs to the South Yuba Canal are complete, Nevada Irrigation District announced this week while thanking customers for conservation efforts in a news release.

"The canal serves the Deer Creek Powerhouse and is a main water conveyance facility for NID, supplying water throughout Nevada County," the release states. "Significant damage to the canal was caused by a landslide during an unusually rainy February, creating a breach and interrupting service. Continued wet weather through April caused repair delays for PG&E."

NID had requested a temporary water use reduction during May, and the district said customers stepped up to the challenge. Voluntary cutbacks eliminated the need for mandatory reduction measures, according to NID. Water is again flowing through the canal and regular deliveries have resumed.

"NID extends a sincere 'thank you' to treated and agriculture water customers for their extraordinary conservation efforts during the past month while repairs were underway on Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) South Yuba Canal," the release states. "NID would also like to recognize the hard-working crews at PG&E, for allocating the necessary resources and putting in extraordinary hours to repair the canal within the targeted time frame, amidst increment, and at times, extreme weather conditions."