NID to update Centennial funding application at Sept. 13 meeting

The Nevada Irrigation District will give an update to the board regarding the California Water Commission's 2017 Water Storage Investment Program at the Sept. 13 board meeting. On Aug. 9 the board passed a resolution authorizing the filing of the application for potential funding for the Centennial Reservoir. This update will be an informational presentation only.

NID Board of Directors meetings start at 9 a.m., are open to the public, and are held at 1036 West Main Street, Grass Valley. More information can be found at http://www.nidwater.com.

Source: NID