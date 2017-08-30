 NID to update Centennial funding application at Sept. 13 meeting | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Irrigation District will give an update to the board regarding the California Water Commission's 2017 Water Storage Investment Program at the Sept. 13 board meeting. On Aug. 9 the board passed a resolution authorizing the filing of the application for potential funding for the Centennial Reservoir. This update will be an informational presentation only.

NID Board of Directors meetings start at 9 a.m., are open to the public, and are held at 1036 West Main Street, Grass Valley. More information can be found at http://www.nidwater.com.

Source: NID