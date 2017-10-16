NID to discuss public access to Scotts Flat spillway

Nearly two months after closing public access to the Scotts Flat spillway, which resulted in an uproar from many Nevada County residents, the Nevada Irrigation District will "help brainstorm access options" Wednesday.

Customers can help the matter during a special meeting of the district's Water and Hydroelectric Operations Committee.

NID installed fencing across the spillway in August, which some county residents say is blocking their only easy access to the other side of the reservoir and nearby trails.

In a news release, the district said it installed fencing due to "increased public safety concerns in and around the spillway," including illegal campsites, campfire remains, excessive trash and vandalism to timber operator equipment, among other factors.

Wednesday's meeting — scheduled for 6 p.m. at the district's board room, 1036 West Main Street, Grass Valley — will be structured in a workshop format.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.