NID adds fencing to Scotts Flat Reservoir spillway as safety measure

The Nevada Irrigation District is installing exclusion fencing across the top of and along the edge of the Scotts Flat spillway.

According to a news release, NID has in recent months experienced increased public safety concerns in and around the spillway, including illegal camping sites in the spillway, unsafe campfire remains throughout the area, excessive trash and debris remnants from use, and other access and operational concerns surrounding dam safety.

In addition, NID reports increased vandalism to timber operator equipment and illegal vehicle travel from Pasquale Road to the reservoir.

"NID has had open access across Scotts Flat spillway for years, and regrets that the actions of the few violators impede the enjoyment of many," the news release states. "In addition to the fencing of the spillway and closure of illegal roads off Pasquale, NID will continue to monitor security cameras to ensure the safety of the dam, spillway, powerhouse and surrounding area. The protection and safety of the public and our resources are essential to the District and the community at large."

Source: Submitted by Nevada Irrigation District.