New website hopes to mobilize volunteers for Nevada City

Nevada City has launched its new volunteer website, which allows residents to find information about ways to get involved with local city-sponsored causes and sign up to volunteer online.

The new site — volunteernevadacity.com — allows those interested in helping out to sign up as a volunteer and receive updates when new events are scheduled.

A "fall city-wide clean-up" event, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17, is currently posted on the site and is accepting volunteers.

The city may soon recruit a "volunteer coordinator," which would be an unpaid position, according to Parks and Recreation Supervisor Dawn Zydonis.

City council members adopted a new "volunteer policy" for the city last month.

"Volunteers are a key resource for the City of Nevada City," the policy states. "These individuals bring a wealth of skills and knowledge in a variety of areas. Volunteers expand and improve services provided to the community, enable the city to stretch tax dollars to improve the lives of its citizens, and encourage participation in city government."

