New ‘The Church at the Lodge’ meets Sunday at Elks Lodge in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

New ‘Church at the Lodge’ meets Sunday at Elks Lodge

The Church at the Lodge will be meeting at the Elks Lodge, 109 S. School St., in Grass Valley starting Jan. 15.

The beginning time is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday morning with a potluck breakfast.

“The inspiration to start this church comes from a somewhat ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking as we’ve aspired to model the patterns of the early church described in the Bible and apply it to why and how we meet,” said Bill Rose, founder. “If we could point to a most exemplary group of verses from which to draw our model, it would be in Acts, Chapter 2, of the New Testament. Here, we find some essentials which were incorporated into the first assembly. In those days, believers met around food, praised God with singing and testimonial, studied the Apostles writings (with interactive discussion and mutual instruction), prayer and fellowship.

“The end result was that God’s people grew in their relationships with Him and with each other.”

For more information, contact Rose at 530-392-5012 or billroserealtor1@gmail.com.

— Submitted to The Union