New plastic ban a mixed bag for Nevada County consumers | TheUnion.com

Paper or plastic?

Both are still an option, but in California you’re now paying either way.

Some area residents are OK with the new law. Others hate it.

When Proposition 67 — which ratified Senate Bill 270 — passed in November, California became the first state to ban the sale of single-use plastic bags. The legislation also requires a minimum 10-cent charge for paper or reusable plastic bags.

Grass Valley and Nevada City enacted their own bans on single-use plastic bags two years ago.

The intention for the statewide ban was the same as the two-year old local ordinances: plastic bags are harmful to oceans, rivers, lakes, forests and wildlife and can be burdensome on landfills and waste management.

But why aren’t all Grass Valley grocery stores charging the required 10-cent minimum per bag? For instance, paper bags at Safeway on Sutton Way in Grass Valley are free, and Grocery Outlet only charges 5 cents per paper bag.

“Prop 67 does not apply to communities that had a plastic bag ban in place to allow for a degree of local control,” Grass Valley City Attorney Michael Colantuono said. “Grass Valley adopted a ban that is less demanding than Prop 67.”

The city adopted its ordinance on Aug. 1, 2014, one month before the deadline to qualify for the Proposition 67 exemption, Colantuono said. “We got in right under the wire.”

Nevada City’s 2014 ordinance is more consistent with Proposition 67, requiring the same minimum 10-cent charge on all single-use bags.

While Grass Valley and Nevada City’s bans are well established, shoppers in other Nevada County towns have recently had to either pony up for bags for the first time or change their shopping habits.

Barry Svendsen, the store manager at Holiday Market in Penn Valley, said he’s been surprised by the absence of backlash.

“Overall it’s been very positive,” he said. “There are always going to be a few who are upset because the law requires we charge for bags.”

Some of the upset customers have decided time already spent shopping wasn’t worth a handful of dimes. “We’ve had customers with full carts and people refusing to pay for paper bags and the (items in the) whole cart just going right back (on the shelves). They just said ‘We’re not paying. You can’t force us to do this.’ That was in the first few weeks.”

Svendsen said there was early resistance because people weren’t prepared.

“Initially people didn’t know the law took effect immediately,” he said. “It was a (post election) day ban that went into effect, so people questioned that initially. But what I’ve seen is people are bringing in their own bags because they don’t want to spend the extra 10 cents.”

While Svendsen hasn’t heard as much complaining as he expected, that doesn’t mean all local customers are happy with the new law. Many expressed their frustrations with legislation they consider unnecessary and overreaching.

“We already have too many taxes,” Tim Winkler said. “We already pay enough. They’re making plenty of profit.”

Holiday Market shopper Donna Fadel said she appreciates aspects of the new law but thinks the charge for paper bags is nothing more than a money grab.

“I always forget my bags,” she said. “I don’t know why we can’t just have paper bags because we can recycle them. I just think it’s a way to get a little more money. It’s not a big inconvenience to bring my own bags, I just always forget them.”

Fadel, however, said she understands the environmental benefits behind the new law.

“I pick up plastic bags that don’t belong to me in my pasture all the time that blow in from the neighbors, and I have animals that eat them,” she said. “If my animals are eating them wildlife is probably eating them too.”

Others embrace the new law completely. “I don’t mind it at all,” said Dixie Olsen, a Rite Aid shopper who keeps plenty of reusable bags in her car at all times. “I use them all the time. I have enough in my trunk to do my whole grocery shopping. I think it was a smart environmental move. It keeps a lot of garbage off the streets.”

Svendsen said the Grass Valley and Nevada City ordinances likely made the transition smoother for surrounding cities like Penn Valley.

“It’s kind of nice that Grass Valley and Nevada City had done it before because a lot of our customers were already used to bringing in their own bags,” he said. “It’s made it much easier here to make the transition.”

When the ordinance went into effect two years ago, SPD in Nevada City took a customer-friendly approach.

“We probably gave away 10,000 reusable bags so people had bags ready whenever they came in shopping,” CEO David Painter said.

When the bags weren’t available and people had to pay the ordinance’s required 10 cents, many weren’t happy. But they adjusted.

“Initially people didn’t like having to pay for bags, which is why we gave away so many,” he said. “Most people now bring their own bags. So it’s not even really an issue. It was a fairly quick adjustment. I’d say after four or five months people were used to it.”

