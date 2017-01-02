New Nevada County 211 call center manager brings commitment and connections | TheUnion.com

211 Nevada County is a free, confidential 24/7 information hub that connects people with community programs and services through a local call center and searchable web page. Dial 2-1-1 (or 1-877-847-0499) for assistance or visit the 211 website at http://www.211nevadacounty.org .

Stephanie Mandel has been hired as the new call center manager for 211 Nevada County, an information hub that connects people with community programs and services through a local call center and web page.

Prior to accepting her new position, Mandel spent 18 years working in communication, marketing and community giving programs at the BriarPatch Co-op in Grass Valley. As a result, she became acquainted with a wide variety of community organizations that the grocery store supported through its donation programs.

“Stephanie is really tuned in to this community and its needs,” said 211 executive director Ann Guerra. “She has great relationships with local nonprofits and really understands how they all fit together. We’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

There are 211s throughout North America, including all 50 states. Locally, 211 Nevada County was officially designated by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2009, the first rural 211 in California. Originally launched as a searchable online database, the program was started by local community leaders who saw a need for an entry point to connect people to local programs and services.

In 2011, the County of Nevada asked Connecting Point (formerly the IHSS Public Authority) — 211’s umbrella organization — to take the 211 program in-house. In September of 2013, a local center began taking calls during business hours. Up until that point all calls were answered by a call center in Sacramento. This change was thought to have greatly enhanced the program, as calls would now be answered by local people who knew the area and its resources.

In July of 2014 the local center began taking calls 24/7, 365 days a year. It’s Mandel’s job as the full-time call center manager — along with a full-time resource specialist — to ensure services in the database are up-to-date and relevant.

The experience Mandel brings to the evolving 211 organization is a good fit, said program manager Tim Giuliani.

“Stephanie brings with her years of management experience and a genuine desire to positively impact the community,” he said. “She’s committed to helping people in our community connect to services.”

“We’re eager to get the word out and invite more people to call — a lot of people don’t know about 211,” said Mandel. “It’s a valuable resource and just one more example of Nevada County people taking care of each other.”

