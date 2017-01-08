New and returning Nevada County supervisors take oath of office Monday; regular meeting on Tuesday | TheUnion.com

When: 10 a.m. today swearing-in ceremony; 9 a.m. Tuesday board meeting

What: Swearing-in ceremony and first supervisor meeting of the year

Three supervisors will take their oaths of office at 10 a.m. today and begin a new four-year term on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Today’s ceremony will be followed by a 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting, where supervisors will select a new chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Both the swearing-in ceremony and the board meeting will occur at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Heidi Hall on Monday will take District 1 Supervisor Nate Beason’s seat on the board. Supervisors Ed Scofield (District 2) and Richard Anderson (District 5) were re-elected to their seats.

“I’m very excited to be taking the oath to be sitting on that seat,” Hall said.

Supervisors on Tuesday will return to board chambers for their regularly scheduled meeting. They’ll formally recognize Supervisor Dan Miller, the outgoing chairman, before selecting a new chairperson.

The board will also enter a closed-door session to discuss issues that could pose a security threat to public buildings. It also will discuss the visually important ridgeline case, called Erickson v. County of Nevada.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.