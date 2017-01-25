Nevada Union Theatre Society presents new take on ‘The Addams Family’ | TheUnion.com

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’ll be entertaining audiences for six shows over the next two weeks at Nevada Union High School’s Don Baggett Theatre.

The Nevada Union Theatre Society will perform “The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy” beginning tonight. The production runs through Saturday and picks up with three more shows next week with a second cast.

The play, penned by “Jersey Boys” writers Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is based on characters created by Charles Addams and featured in single-panel cartoons in “The New Yorker,” the classic TV series and later hit films.

WEDNESDAY’S ALL GROWN UP

The writers took some liberties with the iconic characters. Wednesday Addams is older than Pugsley in this reimagining, and she’s met a boy. The story focuses on Wednesday’s secret engagement, and her fiancé’s conservative Ohio family’s visit to the Addams family home.

Wednesday’s informed her father, Gomez, but the couple plans on breaking the news to everyone else after dinner.

“I think the kids really love the themes that are in there,” said Nevada Union theatre department instructor Rob Metcalfe, the musical’s director and producer. “There’s so much about kids and their parents, so they can really relate to that. (There are) kids in relationships, they can really relate to that.”

MESSAGE FOR ALL GENERATIONS

Metcalfe particularly likes the interactions from both sets of parents.

“They really represent two stereotypes of adult couples,” he said. “One couple (the Addamses) is very passionate and in love and works very hard on their relationship, and the other has come to a quiet understanding that they’re in partnership of raising their kids, but the passion’s really left.

“They come together, and in their interactions they really learn from each other.”

Drew Wilson, a senior and four-year veteran of the Theatre Society who will play Gomez in the second run of shows next week, likes the messages presented in “The Addams Family.”

“I really like the morals of this play,” Wilson said. “I did ‘Grease’ two years ago, and ‘Grease’ is really about changing yourself for other people. This play is about all the concepts of love. It’s a great play, and it’s a really fun play. It’s goofy.”

Senior Scarlet Ramey, who plays Wednesday for the first three shows, said she relates to her character.

“She’s really brave,” Ramey said. “She’s not afraid to stand her ground and knows what she wants. I can see myself in her a little bit in that way.”

GATHERING OF TALENT

The performance merges 20 members of the Nevada Union Theatrical Dance Program and a 16-piece orchestra with the Theatre Society. Each of the three entities rehearsed separately before putting it all together in rehearsals over the past week.

“It’s really cool getting to work with the actors and integrating the drama department and the dance department,” dancer Makayla Whittington said. “It’s fun to meet new people and see how we work together.”

Metcalfe encourages those interested in attending to visit nudrama.com or nudrama.org for $12 advanced tickets to avoid slowing down door traffic. Tickets are $15 at the door.

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.