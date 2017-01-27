Nevada Union students witness inauguration, Women’s March | TheUnion.com

There’s only so much you can learn in a classroom.

Nevada Union government instructor Molly Starr understands this, so she did something about it. Starr took her first field trip, chaperoning 11 students to President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and corresponding events.

“I wanted to find a program where they could attend the inauguration that also had an educational component to it,” she said.

What she found was a program that included 300 students divided into 12 groups from all over the country with different cultural backgrounds.

“There were ideological differences, which was probably one of the more meaningful parts of this trip,” she said. “It forced them to interact and learn about people with different views and attitudes.”

The trip included touring museums and monuments, a Capitol Hill day where students met with staff from the offices of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), a mock Congress, the inauguration concert, the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington.

“They were respectful, they were articulate, they were engaged,” Starr said. “It brings tears to my eyes to know how lucky I am to have these kids.”

INAUGURATION

The Nevada Union group mostly leaned liberal. Riley Newman, who was inspired by President Trump’s speech, was an exception.

“I do think he was trying to unify the American people,” she said. “We do have a lot of different interests and we’re a very diverse country, obviously. But I really like how he said our patriotism and love for our country could unite us.”

Not everyone agreed.

“I could see he was working toward unifying the nation, and he went the route of patriotism,” Junet Bedayn said. “But I do have this strong feeling that blind patriotism can often be our downfall.”

WOMEN’S MARCH

Nine of the 11 Nevada Union students who made the trip took part in the Women’s March on Washington, an experience some described as a stark contrast to the inauguration.

“The difference between the people there was just outstanding,” Victoria Dugan said. “There was a lot of people there (willing to) fight against the hate and the racism and sexism that’s been a part of some of (Trump’s) history by loving everyone and accepting everyone.”

Others acknowledged the main difference was simple: The students’ views generally aligned with those of the marchers.

“There was solidarity at the march, but there was solidarity at the inauguration, too,” Bedayn said. ‘It was just a different group … Everyone there was excited and having a good time and just thrilled he was being elected.”

Zoe Brownwood was awe struck by the size of the march, estimated at about 500,000 people.

“Being from a small town, I’ve never seen that many people in one place before,” she said. “There was definitely a stark contrast from the inauguration, where there was room to move around in the mall.”

SIGHTSEEING

Students took in many of the iconic sites Washington D.C. has to offer, including museums and monuments.

Two visits stood out to Bedayn: the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Newseum, which promotes the five freedoms of the First Amendment: religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.

“It’s just important to be talking about the free press right now,” she said. “It had a lot about how dangerous it can be to be a journalist sometimes and what freedom of press really costs and the risks people will take to ensure it.”

CAPITOL HILL DAY

Despite the group’s left-leaning politics, most came away more impressed with LaMalfa’s staff member John Veal.

One of the issues they discussed was the Electoral College. And while Katie Kruger said LaMalfa’s staff member did not change her mind, he did give her insight she didn’t have prior to the meeting.

“He said as a Republican in California, he knows what it’s like to not have your voice heard,” Kruger said. “The electoral college really helps with that, especially states with low population.

“Our side, the liberal side, believes (the electoral college) gives too much power to people with too small a voice, so we need to find some sort of a middle ground.”

MOCK CONGRESS

Students broke into groups and debated various issues, including the regulation of gun advertisements, marijuana legalization and the Electoral College. They later presented their arguments and voted on legislation.

“I don’t know if it changed my mind, but I definitely learned more about each side,” Cassidy Nelson said. “I learned more about what they thought and how they came to think that way.”

