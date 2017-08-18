 Nevada Union High School hosts Welcome Back Week for returning students | TheUnion.com
The Union staff

As teens returned to Nevada Union High School to start the 2017-18 school year, they enjoyed a Week of Welcome celebration capped by a day on the green with food trucks, live music, and games. Friday's activities, which included a rally, focused on school culture, pride and fun. Students wearing blue and gold celebrated Nevada Union's Week of Welcome Friday morning with live music.