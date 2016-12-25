Nevada Union graduate adjusts to life teaching in Southeast Asia | TheUnion.com

For years, Cole Wheeler’s career path wasn’t much different from the norm.

Except, of course, where he finds himself today. Wheeler, a Nevada Union High School graduate inspired by freshman science teacher Mike Weaver, started teaching business in the economics department at Yangon International School last year in Yangon, Myanmar, formerly Burma.

After a couple months of culture shock, he’s fallen in love with the Southeast Asia culture and the school in which he teaches.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Myanmar is a primarily Buddhist nation that just elected its first democratic leader. “I absolutely love it,” he said.

He teaches the upper 1 percent of the nation’s children. Most speak multiple languages, which eliminates most communication barriers. They’re the children of military leaders, business owners and politicians, just to name a few. “I teach a curriculum derived from my experience working in banking here in the states and from training that I had in university about how to start up a business, money management, regulations, and it’s all project-based learning.”

The goal for many of his pupils is take their secondary education, study abroad, then return.

SUCCESS STORIES

Being relatively new to the school, most of Wheeler’s success stories are yet to come. But he already has at least one. A former student, who graduated last year, is currently studying at MIT. He’s already earned international recognition for robotics design.

“These are the kinds of kids who are going to come back to Myanmar and help advance the country along, because Myanmar is still in the type of developmental stages that America was in back in the ‘90s. My cell phone here in America is faster than the fastest high-speed internet back there.

“When I first moved there I figured I could livestream football games. It takes two hours just to buffer 15 minutes of a football game.”

THE LIFE OF A MENTOR

Successful professionals generally have one teacher that set them on a career path. For Wheeler, that mentor was Weaver.

Weaver, who still teaches at Nevada Union, was only in his second year when Wheeler enrolled in his class as a freshman.

“Seeing the energy he put into his job motivated me to take on academia myself,” Wheeler said.

“As a teacher to watch your kids go on and be successful, that’s the ultimate high,” Weaver said. “To be able to see the lives he’s touching … it’s just extremely rewarding. To see him touch students worldwide is something truly remarkable.”

CULTURE SHOCK

Life in Southeast Asia is much different than life in the states.

“A lot of my coworkers always say, ‘Oh, I miss satellite TV.’ I grew up way out on Highway 174. My folks refused to get TV and internet. So to me it’s not that different from when I was a kid.”

If there’s one obstacle Wheeler’s had to clear, it’s ordering food.

If the language barrier is too much, he sticks with what he knows. “I just know how to say fried noodles in Burmese,” he said. “You can never go wrong.”

UNORTHODOX PATH

How Wheeler got to Southeast Asia is a story in itself.

Growing up in Nevada County he did everything right. He excelled at Nevada Union High School, went on to Sierra College and earned a degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.

It didn’t do him any good.

Wheeler couldn’t find a job that put his degree to work.

“I just kind of drifted for six to eight months,” he said, working jobs at places like Home Depot.

So he got his teaching credential at Sonoma State.

Same story – still no work.

“I was left with this profound hopelessness,” he said. “I put so much time and effort into going into school, getting trained for a specific profession, dedicating my time, and they’re like ‘There’s nothing available for you.’ So what am I going to do now?”

So he went to work in the banking industry, moving up to assistant manager at Wells Fargo.

It was an odd route to a teaching profession, but that’s exactly what happened. He parlayed his experience in the banking industry and did some part-time work teaching banking at local high schools.

PASSION REBORN

“It completely reignited the passion I had for teaching,” Wheeler said. “I was developing homework assignments and lesson plans. It dawned on me, I’m not married, I’m renting, and all I have is a cat. I remembered a lot of the instructors I had at Sonoma State had taught abroad. I thought, I’m going to look into doing that.”

COMIC-CON, SORT OF

In 2015, Wheeler went to a job fair in San Francisco, a massive collection of overseas employers in an atmosphere he compared to Comic-Con.

“There were booths with directors set up everywhere,” Wheeler said. “Behind them, on a big board were the jobs available. It was like a fire sale. It was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”

Wheeler sat down with the director of Yangon International, and the two clicked. Among the four applicants being considered, Wheeler was the only one with real-world experience.

The school was looking for a business and economics teacher. Wheeler fit the mold. He was invited to the director’s hotel room, and an hour later he was offered the job.

“He just called me and said, ‘Welcome aboard.’ Before I knew it, I was on a flight to Myanmar.”

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.