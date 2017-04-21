Nevada Union Choir tours Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland | TheUnion.com

Travelling an ocean away, the Nevada Union Concert Choir spent last week's spring break performing in centuries-old venues to tourists and locals, marking the 19th time the program has toured Europe.

For nearly four decades, the choir has enjoyed an adventurous tradition.

Every other year, choir Director Rod Baggett follows in his father and former Director Don Baggett's footsteps, leading the group to countries steeped in history, including Bosnia, Russia, England and Poland.

This year's trek took students to Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland, where the choir had featured performances at St. Giles Cathedral (Edinburgh, Scotland), Old Parrish Church (Peebles, Scotland), Glasgow Cathedral (Glasgow, Scotland), All Saints Anglican Church (Mullingar, Scotland) and Holy Trinity Church (Castlemacadam, County Wicklow, Ireland).

"Anyone can go visit these countries and get a feel for the culture and the history," Rod Baggett said. "But they got to do a little bit more than that. They got to perform. The audiences we had were very appreciative, and it was a variety of audiences, too. The theater in Edinburgh, which St. Giles, and the theater in Glasgow, you have a few people who are regulars. But often they're tourists who are visiting and they just walk into the cathedral."

At least one visitor really liked what they saw.

"I actually got a letter from someone who was in the cathedral one day and heard us singing," Baggett said.

The trip not only included large cathedrals but also some small local church performances.

"That's a whole different feel," Baggett said. "You're singing for a real small audience. It's something different they get to experience on different days of the week. We just felt really appreciated."

For many of the students, the trip marked their first time experiencing European culture.

"My favorite part was singing in the cathedrals there," senior Jordan Sanderson said. "They're older than our country, so to see all of the historical stuff there is so different from here. And the people are so friendly there. Just their whole culture is so different."

The trip wasn't all about performing. Students had plenty of time for sightseeing and guided tours, soaking up the rich environment.

"I particularly liked Dublin," senior Alex Olswang said. "It was really friendly and really happening. It's just a really easy place to be in and interact with people. There are a lot of places to shop but also a lot of places to socialize."

To contact Staff Writer Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.