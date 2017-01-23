Nevada Joint Union High School District to appoint new trustee | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Joint Union High School District will fill the position vacated by former Vice President Marty Mortensen in a special board meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Nevada Union High School library.

Mortensen resigned in November, citing his wife’s health issues.

The board will interview three candidates – William E. Del Bonta, Stephen French and Patricia Jane Seeley – in the public forum, then make a special appointment to fill the two years remaining on Mortensen’s term.

CANDIDATES

Del Bonta is a retired educator who spent 42 years in public and private schools as a teacher, counselor, activities director and administrator. He spent most of his professional life since 1985 in Elk Grove after 13 years in San Francisco.

French has been involved with the Bear River High School community for the past 29 years, serving as both a junior varsity and varsity baseball coach. He’s also coached some Bruins summer league basketball teams and supported events such as Grad Night and Starmakers.

Seeley is a 1972 Nevada Union graduate and longtime Nevada County resident, whose son graduated from Bear River in 1994, and currently has grandchildren at Magnolia Intermediate and Cottage Hill Elementary schools. In recent years she’s given much of her time to her grandchildren’s schools as a volunteer.

“I think all of them are extremely viable candidates,” Superintendent Dr. Louise Johnson said.

While Johnson won’t be part of the decision, board President Jim Drew will be.

“I’m looking for someone with knowledge of the district, an educational background maybe,” Drew said. “I just went over them all and they all have a lot of different traits … All of them have different experiences and different reasons for being on the board. They’d all bring some different things to the table.”

ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT TO RETIRE

The special appointment isn’t the only item on tonight’s agenda.

The board is being asked to accept the retirement letter of Karen Suenram, assistant superintendent, business, effective July 15, and approve the appointments of Laura Flores to chief business official effective March 1, and Dan Frisella to assistant superintendent effective July 1.

Johnson said Suenram’s experience makes her tough to replace, though she added the district is fully confident in Flores.

“Several times (Suenram has) gone in and picked up a bankrupt school district,” Johnson said. “She really knows her stuff. She’s fiscally conservative, she’s very smart, but she always keeps the kids in the center of her thinking.”

That experience allowed the district to keep art, music, the FFA program and various elective classes many districts have lost.

“We did that because of Karen’s way of keeping kids in the center,” Johnson said.

REORGANIZATION COMPLETE

The board is also being asked to approve the appointment of Paul Palmer, a longtime director of maintenance and operations, to director of planning and construction effective Feb. 1. The position is necessary with the passage of Measure B, the $47 million facilities school bond issue passed in November.

“As we move into our construction phase, you need a strong person to manage those construction projects,” Johnson said.

The moves are part of the final phase of the district’s office reorganization plan, a years-long approach to better efficiency. “The purpose was to continue to provide excellent service while saving costs at the administrative level,” Johnson said.

