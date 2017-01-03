Nevada County schools call snow day, close doors Tuesday | TheUnion.com

Hazardous weather conditions have forced the closure of Nevada Joint Union High School District schools today, according to superintendent Dr. Louise Johnson.

Nevada Union, Bear River, Silver Springs, Ghidotti Early College High School, North Point Academy, NU Tech, Nevada Union Adult School and the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning have all canceled classes.

Also calling for a snow day are Grass Valley and Nevada City school districts, as well as Forest Charter School in Nevada City.

More closures will be announced as they become available.