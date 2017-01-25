Nevada Joint Union appoints Patricia Seeley new trustee | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Joint Union High School District’s five-member board is complete.

Patricia Seeley was sworn in on Wednesday night following a public interview at a special board meeting in the Nevada Union High School library. She was the only one of three candidates interviewed on Wednesday to be nominated, and her nomination was accepted by a 4-0 vote.

She founded Seeley Insurance Agency 25 years ago, starting with one client and turning it into a multi-million dollar business. She lobbied behind her business acumen and close ties with the community.

“As an insurance agent … I’ve learned you have to be very careful with other people’s money,” she said. “I’m a stickler on not overspending on things.”

The passage of November’s Measure B, a $47 million bond for facility upgrades, was also discussed.

“I would encourage we would use wise implementation of the bond measure money,” she said.

Now retired, the 1972 Nevada Union High School graduate has a son who graduated from Bear River in 1994 and currently has three grandchildren in Nevada County schools, two at Magnolia Intermediate School and one at Cottage Hill Elementary.

In recent years she’s spent much of her free time volunteering at her grandchildren’s schools.

“I would like to be a school board member at this time because I know this community,” she said.

A 30-year resident of Lake of the Pines, Seeley said she’s noticed many local residents sending their kids to Del Oro in Loomis, a trend she’d like to see end.

Seeley replaces Marty Mortensen, the board’s former vice president who stepped down in November to help care for his wife. Seeley is the third new board member sworn in since December. President Jim Drew and Clerk Al Angulo were elected in November and took the oath in December.

