Nevada Coutny Police Blotter: Reports of shirtless man cleaning garbage can with spray bottle | TheUnion.com

Nevada Coutny Police Blotter: Reports of shirtless man cleaning garbage can with spray bottle
August 9, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported extensive damage to a business left with the water running.
8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious man trying to contact her about a post office job.
9:57 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported almost being hit by a driver smoking a cigarette.
12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported smoke coming up from the woods.
2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported theft of a license plate from a food bank vehicle.
2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported juveniles smoking pot in an apartment.
8:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported people having sex in the bathroom by the pool.
9:56 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a lit object being thrown out of a moving vehicle. The driver was pulled over and all passengers denied throwing it out of the car. A scent of marijuana was detected.
Wednesday
3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a shirtless man cleaning a garbage can with a spray bottle.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Jasper Agate Court reported two aggressive dogs.
10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a motorcycle accident.
1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Pine Flat Way reported the title of a salvage vehicle was left in his mailbox.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Canopy Court reported his brother was attacking people in his house.
5:03 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported finding two juveniles in her hot tub. She wants to press charges.
6:13 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street reported a woman with clown paint on her face pushing a wheelbarrow.
8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a woman at his front door in a dress is asking to use the phone because someone is following her.
Wednesday
7:31 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported and elderly man passed out.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a female transient sleeping in front of a brewery.
3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a person ripping mailboxes open and taking mail out.
7 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location reported his ex-girlfriend damaged his porch.
Wednesday
2:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported someone loitering behind the hotel parking lot, refusing to leave.
— Ivan Natividad
