Nevada Coutny Police Blotter: Reports of shirtless man cleaning garbage can with spray bottle | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported extensive damage to a business left with the water running.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious man trying to contact her about a post office job.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported almost being hit by a driver smoking a cigarette.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported smoke coming up from the woods.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported theft of a license plate from a food bank vehicle.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported juveniles smoking pot in an apartment.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported people having sex in the bathroom by the pool.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a lit object being thrown out of a moving vehicle. The driver was pulled over and all passengers denied throwing it out of the car. A scent of marijuana was detected.

Wednesday

3:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a shirtless man cleaning a garbage can with a spray bottle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Jasper Agate Court reported two aggressive dogs.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a motorcycle accident.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Pine Flat Way reported the title of a salvage vehicle was left in his mailbox.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Canopy Court reported his brother was attacking people in his house.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported finding two juveniles in her hot tub. She wants to press charges.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street reported a woman with clown paint on her face pushing a wheelbarrow.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a woman at his front door in a dress is asking to use the phone because someone is following her.

Wednesday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported and elderly man passed out.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a female transient sleeping in front of a brewery.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a person ripping mailboxes open and taking mail out.

7 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location reported his ex-girlfriend damaged his porch.

Wednesday

2:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported someone loitering behind the hotel parking lot, refusing to leave.

— Ivan Natividad