Nevada County’s top entertainment stories of 2016 | TheUnion.com

Editor’s note: As we pivot toward the new year, The Union looks back at some of the top local news stories in 2016. Today we revisit five of the top entertainment stories of 2016.

Milestones in the local music scene

Western Nevada County’s tradition of offering a wide-variety of vibrant entertainment options runs as deep as its gold-mining history, with the likes of Lotta Crabtree and Lola Montez.

Continuing that heritage are many local music organizations which celebrate milestone years in 2016, even if not dating back to Gold Rush.

InConcert Sierra, for example, marked its 70th anniversary, dating back to 1946 when it was known as “Twin Cities Community Concert Association” and it presented its first performance before a capacity audience of 1,000 in Grass Valley.

Music in the Mountains launched its 35th year of performances in 2016, including its highly popular SummerFest of 12 concerts in 13 days at the new and improved Western Gateway Park Pavilion in Penn Valley.

Two annual music events that regularly draw large crowds to the community each year also hit milestones in the past year. California WorldFest, now operated by The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, hosted its 20th anniversary performances in July. The Center for the Arts was honored for its WorldFest event in November with Music Innovation award at Fest Forums in Santa Barbara.

Also celebrating a 20th anniversary was KVMR’s Celtic Festival, which was headlined by Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser, an acclaimed area resident.

Skin Wars sheds national spotlight on ‘Penney the Clown’

Many Nevada County residents are familiar with Alison Kenyon as an artist and entertainer. They’ve seen her body painting and face painting at local events, such as Nevada City’s First Friday Artwalk; they’ve also seen her performing as Penney the Clown at children’s parties around town.

“I’ve flown under the radar for so many years,” Kenyon told the camera in one of the promotional videos for the show. “I finally decided it’s time for the world to know who I am.”

Now they do. Alison Kenyon’s artistic skills were put to the test, in front of a national TV audience no less. Kenyon, who lives in Grass Valley, was one of the final three Skin Wars contestants competing for a $100,000 cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria. She finished second in the competition.

Grass Valley rolls out red carpet for 4th Dancing With Our Stars

The stars were in alignment — and looking good — at Veterans Memorial Auditorium on an August night when The Center for the Arts proved once again that Nevada County can dance.

The fourth annual fundraiser, Dancing With Our Stars, brought out a capacity crowd to watch 20 dancers strut their stuff with three couples coming away with coveted mirror ball trophies. Judges Choice Grand Champions of 2016 was awarded to United States Army combat veteran Pete Vasilakos and professional Jamie Hogan, returning for her third time to Dancing With Our Stars.

The Audience Choice (most votes that night) was presented to Joyce Schwilke and Cosmo Merryweather. Jason Fouyer and Stacey Maliszweski won Best Fundraiser (the celebrity who raised the most money for The Center).

Dancing With Our Stars is The Center for the Arts biggest single fundraiser bringing in over $240,000 in four years to support programming and operations.

Nationally known names headline local shows

Western Nevada County was once again blessed by some big names making appearances on stage in 2016.

Music in the Mountains’s SummerFest shows brought Judy Collins and Don McLean, while The Center for the Arts produced performances by the likes of Jackson Browne, Jewel, Robert Cray, George Clinton and Parliament.

InConcert Sierra welcomed back Russian pianist Nikolai Lugansky in March, as part of its season schedule.

CATS, Sierra Stages receive multiple Elly award nominations

Western Nevada County was well represented when the 2016 Elly Award nominations were announced by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance.

Sierra Stages earned five nominations, including four for its musical production of “The Producers,” while Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra racked up four nominations — including overall production — for its comedy “Chinglish.” Quest Theaterworks totaled three nominations and LeGacy Presents added another for western Nevada County community theater.