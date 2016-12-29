Nevada County’s top crime stories of 2016 | TheUnion.com

Editor’s note: As we pivot toward the new year, The Union looks back at some of the top local news stories in 2016. Today we revisit five of the top crime-related stories of 2016.

Brothers sentenced to life in Spalding murder

“Words are hollow at this point.”

Interim Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ow was speaking for the mother of murder victim Brian Spalding.

But that was the stark reality facing both families as they bore witness to the sentencing of Christopher Nix and Scott Hollingshead, the brothers found guilty of murdering Spalding on April 14, 2014.

In May, Hollingshead and Nix — ages 23 and 20, respectively — were found guilty of first-degree murder and of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. The jury also found true special allegations for both defendants — enhancements of lying in wait, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death or great bodily injury, and that a principal was armed with a firearm during the commission of the crime.

Man charged in fatal shooting, fire

Jason Carl Schuller reportedly shot William Tackett multiple times in the head and face before setting his body on fire and leading police on a three-county chase.

That was some of the testimony presented at a December hearing in Nevada County Superior Court into the evidence against Schuller, who has been charged with murder and reckless evasion of a peace officer.

Schuller, 35, is accused of firing multiple shots at 67-year-old Tackett on March 20, before fleeing Tackett’s Banner View Drive home. He reportedly led police on a chase through three counties, ending early the next morning in Sacramento.

Heather Tackett, the daughter of the victim, shared her perspective in the days following the incident.

Search and Rescue volunteer shot

Placer County Search and Rescue volunteer Steven Wolf, shot in the hip while searching for a missing man in Nevada County in August, was released from the hospital in September.

A bullet lodged in the spine of Wolf, 69, as he searched along with two other volunteers for Timothy Hansston, of Tulare County. The three volunteers were rescued hours later from the Yuba River canyon, and Wolf underwent two surgeries after the Aug. 9 shooting. A full recovery is expected, a release states.

The shooter remains at large. Searchers never found Hansston, Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Authorities say they scoured the area where the shooter struck Wolf, finding nothing. They also discovered nothing after an extensive search for Hansston, 75, who went missing Aug. 4 after going on a hike.

“We’ve flown it. We’ve walked it,” Royal said. “It is difficult terrain.”

The search for both shooter and Hansston ended about two days after the Aug. 9 shooting.

Courts determine whether offenders are ‘sexually violent predators’

William Rennie has been in custody almost continually since 1997, after convictions for molesting girls as young as 5.

Rennie was scheduled to be released from prison in 2014 after serving his sentence for multiple assaults in Nevada County. But he remained in a civil detention limbo for nearly two more years until October, when he was determined by a local jury to be a sexually violent predator. He then became what is believed to be the first offender from Nevada County to undergo the process for “SVP” classification, a process created by the state in order to detain certain sexually violent offenders at a psychiatric hospital to receive treatment until they no longer pose a risk of re-offense.

A second Nevada County defendant — Raymond Lee Duzan, convicted in 2013 of a lewd act against a child — is currently undergoing SVP proceedings and is awaiting trial.

There are plenty of questions as to whether “sexually violent predator” laws, which exist nationally, are constitutional or even effective.

But serial offenders such as Rennie were the impetus behind the development of SVP laws across the nation, beginning in the late 1980s.

Sentencing in Gold Country Lenders case

Emotions ran high on both sides during the October sentencing of Gold Country Lenders CEO Phil Lester and CFO Susan Laferte.

Lester, who was convicted of 57 counts, was sentenced by Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger to 15 years in state prison.

The prosecution earlier had asked for 28 years — and Lester had turned down a plea agreement that would have netted him five years.

Laferte, convicted of 35 counts, was sentenced to nine years after having turned down a two-year plea deal.

Lester and Laferte were arrested in September 2012 on charges of defrauding investors of more than a million dollars over a period of eight years. Each had faced one count of using a scheme to defraud, 50 counts of offering securities for sale by means of an untrue statement or omission of a material fact and 10 counts of financial elder abuse.