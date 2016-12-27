Nevada County’s Top 5 education stories of 2016 | TheUnion.com

Editor’s note: As we pivot toward the new year, The Union looks back at some of the top local news stories in 2016. Today we revisit five of the top stories in education.

Measure B approval to bring millions in school repairs

One of the closest races in the November general election, the narrow approval of Measure B will provide the Nevada Joint Union High School District with $47 million for repairs and upgrades.

Voters approved the bonds 25,767 to 20,221 votes, or 56.03 to 43.97 percent, when it was certified on Dec. 2. The measure needed 55 percent to pass. On Election Day it was falling short, earning 54.18 percent of the vote.

The bond issuance will allow the district to install new underground piping and fix several roofs, as well as complete several other projects. The school district would repay the bonds through higher property tax assessments. District homeowners are expected to pay an additional $15 to $19 per year for each $100,000 of assessed home value.

Opponents of the bond argued declining enrollment makes repairs unnecessary and may force the district to shut down Bear River High School in the foreseeable future. School officials said, however, closing Bear River is not an option.

Earlier this month, the board of trustees recently took the first steps in the process of putting the Measure B plans in place, most notably voting to repair two roofs on the Nevada Union High School campus.

“We look forward to fixing up our schools so that we can continue to shine brightly as a beacon for an educated society,” said Superintendent Louise Johnson.

Ghidotti records state’s highest test scores

In September, California’s standardized test results were released — and Ghidotti Early College High School was at the head of the class.

Ghidotti had the state’s highest scores out of 2,033 high schools that administered the exam, which was taken by California students in grades 3-8 and grade 11 last spring to test proficiency in English Language Arts and mathematics. According to scores released in August by the state’s department of education, 100 percent of the 41 Ghidotti students who took the test met or exceeded proficiency standards in English, and 97 percent of students met or exceeded proficiency standards in math.

“I’m really excited for our seniors, and really proud of them,” said Noah Levinson, principal at Ghidotti, which allows high school students to attend classes at Sierra College at no cost. Many students at the school, which opened in 2006, graduate with a high school diploma as well as an associate’s degree or credits toward college.

Penn Valley schools to consolidate

In September, the board of directors for the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District reached a decision to close Pleasant Valley School, one of its three schools, after the 2016-2017 school year.

Pleasant Valley currently serves grades 4-8. Williams Ranch, a K-3 school, will be converted to a K-5 school, and Ready Springs would remain a K-8 school.

“In my professional opinion … (this) is the best option programmatically and financially,” said District Superintendent Torie England. “Having a situation where we could create a true junior high could be fantastic for students.”

In recent weeks, Penn Valley schools brought students to be impacted by the move together.

High school district moves back start time

The Nevada Joint Union High School District hit the snooze button on its school start time.

When students at Bear River, Nevada Union and Silver Springs high schools headed back to class in August, the first bell rang one hour later than in years past. That meant a start time of 8:30 a.m. at Bear River and Nevada Union, and a start time of 9 a.m. at Silver Springs.

“It’s a big change,” said district Superintendent Louise Johnson.

It’s one that’s been in the works for more than a year. The district’s board of trustees unanimously approved a later first bell for fall 2016 at its May 2015 board meeting.

Washington School avoids closure, for now

The little town of Washington saved its school.

Four months after voting 4-1 to close Washington School at the end of June, the Twin Ridges Elementary School District Board of Trustees at a special meeting in May voted 4-1 to reverse that decision, and keep Washington School open — though the long-term feasibility of operating the one-room schoolhouse in a district crippled by deficit spending remains unclear.

As part of its decision to keep the school open, the board of trustees resolved to come up with a plan to both address the district’s deficit spending and establish criteria that would need to be met for Washington School to remain open in the future.