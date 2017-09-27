Nevada County wreck: Highway 49 wreck stymies afternoon commute
September 27, 2017
Two Wednesday afternoon wrecks on Highway 49, near Smith Road, partially blocked lanes in both directions during the afternoon commute, the California Highway Patrol said.
The first crash happened around 4:40 p.m., south of McKnight Way, when a utility truck and a van collided. The wreck led to the closure of a southbound lane, with authorities directing traffic into a turn lane, reports state.
A second collision occurred near the same spot about 30 minutes after the first wreck, partially blocking the northbound lanes, CHP stated.
Both north and southbound traffic on Highway 49 south of McKnight Way appeared stymied after 5 p.m. CHP had no estimated time of when the highway would be cleared.
