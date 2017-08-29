Nevada County weather forecast calls for extended heat

A persistent high pressure system lingering over the region means Nevada County can continue to expect higher than normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The area's hot temperatures likely will remain for an extended period of time, as no low pressure system has been strong enough to provide relief, meteorologist Tom Dang said.

"It's been forcing low pressure systems to move around it," Dang said of the persistent high pressure system. "The changing of the seasons, more than anything else, will help move it along."

A high pressure system that stalls like this season's has ensured a hot and stagnant weather pattern. The area has seen some relief, but Dang said that only a few days have brought normal or below normal temperatures. The rest have pushed up the mercury.

"The summer has been much hotter than normal," he said.

The stagnant system provides no indication of how much rain the area will receive this winter. Dang said those predictions remain a month or two away.

Pivoting to the forecast for the next several days, Dang said Nevada County should expect "varying degrees of hot."

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high around 92. Skies will be clear tonight, when lows will drop to 67.

Temperatures are expected to begin another climb on Thursday, when highs may reach 98. Lows are forecasted to bottom out around 74 that night.

Experts predict Friday and Saturday will see highs hit 102 with lows dropping to 74 Friday night and 75 Saturday night.

It's expected for highs to start a slow descent on Sunday, when temperatures are slated to top out at 99 while lows will sink to 74 that night.

Look for highs of 96 on Labor Day and lows that night of 71.

Tuesday's highs are expected to reach 95.

