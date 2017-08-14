Nevada County TV to host open house this Thursday

Nevada County TV wants more local content. They just need the community to provide it.

That's one reason the local public access station is hosting an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at its 104 New Mohawk Road offices in Nevada City.

The office, on the second floor, has a new studio prepped for members to create their own content and see it broadcast on TV and online.

"This is all new," said Ramona Howard, executive director of NCTV.

The public access station has new equipment that lets people live stream. They can use virtual reality and augmented reality technology, as well as a 20-by-20 cyclorama green screen.

"It's three walls and a floor," Howard said of the green screen. "You kind of get lost, like it's infinite."

Recommended Stories For You

Memberships are required to use the equipment, and members must provide content suited for the public access station.

Members get access to training on the equipment. Also, Howard is planning a series of educational videos, the first of which is expected this autumn.

"Those are just one of the many shows coming down the pipeline," Howard said. "You don't have to have cable to watch that. We stream it to our website."

It costs students $20 a year for a membership. Individuals must pay $65. The price for nonprofits and businesses is $100.

Rates increase Sept. 1, though members can renew annually at the lower rate if they purchase before this month ends, Howard said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.