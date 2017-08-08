Nevada County transportation environmental impact report available for review | TheUnion.com

The public has 45 days to review and comment on the county's Draft Supplemental Program Environmental Impact Report.

The report was prepared for the Draft 2016 Nevada County Regional Transportation Plan in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.

A copy of the Environmental Impact Report and Regional Transportation Plan may be viewed online at http://www.nctc.ca.gov.

A copy of the Environmental Impact Report is also available for review at the following locations: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City; Grass Valley Library Royce Branch, 207 Mill Street, Grass Valley; Nevada County Transportation Commission, 101 Providence Mine Road, Suite 102, Nevada City; Truckee Library, 10031 Levone Avenue.

The public comment period runs now through Sept. 20. Comments are to be submitted to the Nevada County Transportation Commission. Comments received will be addressed and incorporated into the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Report.

Comments should be sent to Mike Woodman, Transportation Planner, Nevada County Transportation Commission, 101 Providence Mine Road, Suite 102, Fax: 530-265-3260, Nevada City, or email mwoodman@nccn.net

The purpose of the Regional Transportation Plan is to document the short-term (2015-2025) and long-term (2025-2035) regional transportation policy direction, multi-modal regional transportation needs, and to set forth a financially constrained action plan to meet those needs.

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration have placed an emphasis on the development and implementation of a performance management approach to transportation planning and programming that supports the achievement of transportation system performance outcomes.

Nevada County Transportation Commission staff intends to present the Final Nevada County Regional Transportation Plan and Final Supplemental Program Environmental Impact Report to the Commission for adoption at their Nov. 22, meeting.

Source: Nevada County Transportation Commission