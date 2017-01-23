Nevada County traffic fatality: Auburn woman dies on Highway 49 | TheUnion.com

An Auburn woman died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 49, between Lime Kiln and Motherlode roads, CHP said.

Lavinia C. Burge, 48, died at the scene after her 2005 Toyota Highlander collided with a tree in the road’s shoulder, California Highway Patrol reports state.

According to reports, Burge around 2 a.m. Saturday was driving south on the highway when her vehicle veered to the right and into the dirt shoulder of the road. It traveled a short distance before striking a tree that had fallen onto the shoulder, reports state.

The impact caused major damage to the Highlander. Authorities pronounced Burge dead at the scene, CHP said.

