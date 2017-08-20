Nevada County town hall set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in South County

Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield will address several topics, including Highway 49 safety, at a Thursday town hall in South County.

Scofield, who represents District 2, will hold the town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive. Topics of discussion include the Higgins Marketplace, Combie Road improvements and law enforcement issues.

"I just haven't done one in a while," Scofield said of the town hall, which is sponsored by the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce. "I just felt it was time to do one."

According to Scofield, Caltrans officials are expected to attend. They'll have a report on Highway 49.

“The only thing I can say is we’re looking at what we might do that could entice them.”



Caltrans last week presented details about installing flashing beacons at Alta Sierra Drive, increased wattage for lights at Brewer Road and radar speed feedback signs at spots along the highway. Those projects are scheduled for next year.

Concerning Higgins Marketplace, Scofield said he was limited in what he could reveal.

"The only thing I can say is we're looking at what we might do that could entice them," he said of making the development a reality.

Higgins Marketplace, conceived as an 83,722-square-foot shopping center at Highway 49 and Woodridge Court, has been in the works for years.

Combie Road improvements initially were intended to draw the marketplace to South County. Scofield said the improvements include five lanes on Combie — two eastbound, two westbound and a turning lane — from the highway to Magnolia Road. The county intends to make those improvements regardless of the development.

"It seems like every time we do a town hall we talk about it and say it's next year," Scofield said of the road improvements, adding they'll likely occur next year.

No public comment is slated for the meeting, though Scofield hopes time permits questions from attendees.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.