Nevada County to open assistance center for fire victims

Nevada County will open a Local Assistance Center for residents who suffered property damage from the Lobo and McCourtney Fires Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1020 McCourtney Road, Suite C, Grass Valley.

If transportation is needed, the county can provide pick-up and drop-off for the event. Transportation can be scheduled by calling (530) 265-1218.

At the assistance center, residents affected by the fires can find resources to assist them with clean-up of their property, find out if they are eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and find more information about the rebuilding process. In addition, assistance with replacing important documents such as drivers licenses and birth certificates will be available.

Nevada County would also like to remind residents that state regulations require that burned materials must not be moved from their original location in order to receive free clean-up services. The county is working with state agencies to provide hazardous debris removal services for individual properties as soon as this week. Forms and information about receiving this free service will be available at the assistance center.

Residents who have been affected by the fires can also find out if they are eligible for Disaster CalFRESH and may receive extra benefits to their EBT cards.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Nevada County Environmental Health, Nevada County Social Services, Nevada County Behavioral Health, Red Cross, and Salvation Army will be at tomorrow's Nevada County assistance center to connect affected residents with services.

For more information, subscribe to the county's wildfire updates online, visit the Office of Emergency Services on the county's website, call (530) 265-1218, or visit the fire information kiosk in the lobby of Nevada County's Community Development Agency at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

Source: Nevada County