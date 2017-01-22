Nevada County Team Leadership participating in Stepping Up initiative | TheUnion.com

​Nevada County is participating in a National initiative called Stepping Up, aimed at addressing the issue of mental illness in jail.

To combat the problem, Nevada County recently joined with other counties to attend the California Stepping Up Summit in Sacramento. Additionally, the county has passed a resolution to support the initiative and help advance efforts to reduce the number of adults with mental and co-occurring substance use disorders in jails.

Stepping Up is a National initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jail, according to its website. Each year, there are an estimated 2 million people with serious mental illnesses admitted to jails across the nation. That’s equivalent to the populations of Vermont and New Hampshire combined. Almost three-fourths of these adults also have drug and alcohol use problems. Once incarcerated, individuals with mental illnesses tend to stay longer in jail and upon release are at a higher risk of returning to incarceration than those without these illnesses.

The human toll of this problem—and its cost to taxpayers—is staggering. Jails spend two to three times more money on adults with mental illnesses that require intervention than on those without those needs, yet often do not see improvements to public safety or these individuals’ health. Although counties have made tremendous efforts to address this problem, they are often thwarted by significant obstacles, including operating with minimal resources and needing better coordination between criminal justice, mental health, substance use treatment, and other agencies.

Without change, large numbers of people with mental illnesses will continue to cycle through the criminal justice system, often resulting in tragic outcomes for these individuals and their families, missed opportunities for connections to treatment, inefficient use of funding, and a failure to improve public safety.

Despite important efforts already underway in many counties, there is an urgent need to address this national crisis using a common, data-driven process that encourages innovation and brings good work to scale. The time is now to launch a nationwide initiative to provide coordinated support to counties to help people living with mental illnesses stay out of jail and on a path to recovery.

Nevada County Community Initiative Funding

​The Nevada County Adult & Family Services Commission announces a request for funding for Nevada County Community Initiative Funding. These funds will allow local nonprofit agencies an opportunity to provide services that will enhance the priorities set forth by the Community Services Block Grant — Community Action Plan.

A total of approximately $15,000 of Community Initiative Funding has been allocated to support a single, one-time only funded project subject to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ approval and fiscal resources.

Nonprofit organizations may submit an application for community initiative funds.

Funding requests are for fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. The maximum funds available will be $15,000. These funds have been allocated to support a single, one-time-only funded project subject to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ approval and fiscal resources. These funds are not intended to provide long-term support of a program and are not to be used to pay for administrative overhead costs.

Initiative funding must be targeted to very low-income residents. Proposals must meet the priority objectives outlined in the action plan.

Awards will be prioritized for funding proposals that provide services in one of the following areas: nutrition; rural area transportation; mental health assistance; affordable housing; educational attainment; service connectivity.

A downloadable copy of the proposal application is on the Adult and Family Services website.

For more contact Mike Dent at: Nevada County Department of Social Services, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959. Phone: (530) 265-1645 or email mike.dent@co.nevada.ca.us. The application deadline is Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.