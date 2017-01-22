Nevada County supervisors to recognize employees | TheUnion.com

Nevada County supervisors to recognize employees
January 22, 2017
County supes to recognize employees
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will honor its employees at the annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony.
Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The board will recognize over 100 employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
