Nevada County supervisors to hear about Highway 174 project; pot panel holds final meeting

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear about improvements to Highway 174 — a project that's led to vocal opposition from some residents.

Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. Caltrans and the Save Highway 174 group will deliver their respective presentations at 1:30 p.m.

The project will realign curves and widen lanes along an almost two-mile stretch of road between Maple Way and You Bet Road — a proposition that's angered some residents and led to opposition.

Those concerns, and a desire to better understand what Caltrans is doing to allay them, led Supervisor Heidi Hall to request the Tuesday presentations from Caltrans and the Save Highway 174 group.

"We have not been very successful at communicating what we have done so far," said Liza Whitmore, a public information officer with Caltrans.

According to Whitmore, Caltrans has altered its highway plan to assuage some concerns. It's expanded the project area, originally under a mile, to better improve a lack of sight distance. It's also modified the width of some of the project's clear recovery zones, which is expected to require less tree removal.

The project, expected to cost $28.4 million, is slated to start in 2019 and reach completion in October 2020.

Final pot meeting

The county's community advisory group is scheduled to meet from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the last meeting officials have set for the marijuana panel.

The meeting will occur at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Panelists are expected to continue developing recommendations for a permanent cannabis ordinance in its last scheduled meeting. County officials have said there's the possibility more meetings will occur, though they hope to complete the panel's work on Tuesday.

The group, once it develops its recommendations, will hand them over to county staff, which will write a draft ordinance. Supervisors have said they want an ordinance in place by March, though staff has called that an ambitious goal.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.