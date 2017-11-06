Nevada County supervisors to decide on Dollar General stores

The Nevada County Planning Commission's decisions to deny a proposed Dollar General in Rough and Ready and approve one in Penn Valley have been appealed, with an anticipated appeal of the Alta Sierra store waiting in the wings.

SimonCRE, the developer of the local stores, on Friday appealed the decision to deny a store at 12345 Rough and Ready Highway.

"Project as applied for meets all applicable County codes, and proffered rationale for denial — conflicts with County's General Plan — is entirely subjective, and such a denial is therefore an abuse of discretion," the appeal states.

Charisse Lolli, who spoke against the stores at the commission's Oct. 26 meeting, on Monday appealed the commission's approval of an environmental impact report for a store at 17652 Penn Valley Drive.

"The Final EIR failed to adequately discuss, disclose and mitigate the projects' impacts, including but not limited to traffic, drainage, aesthetics and biological resources," that appeal states.

No date is set for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to hear the appeals.

A decision about the third proposed site for a Dollar General store — 10166 Alta Sierra Drive — is expected at this Thursday's planning commission meeting. SimonCRE has said it will appeal that decision, if commissioners follow through on their intention to deny that store.

Supervisors could decide at their Nov. 14 or Dec. 12 meetings to accept the appeals. County staff would then set a future date for the board to hear and decide the issues.

The board can decline to hear either or both cases. In that case the county would return the respective appeal fees of $1,457.80.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.