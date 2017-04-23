Nevada County supervisors to again hear about marijuana community advisory group | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to establish criteria for members of a community marijuana panel, a group that will take months to create recommendations for a permanent cannabis cultivation ordinance.

Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. They will begin discussion about the community advisory group at 2 p.m.

County staff now says its wants 12 to 14 people to serve on the panel, an increase from the original estimate of 10 to 12. Supervisors will select those members based off certain criteria, including expertise in various industries, willingness to consider other perspectives and appropriate references, if the board approves the staff proposal.

County staff also wants to return to supervisors at a later date to recommend who should serve on the advisory panel.

No specific dates are set for panelist recommendations or the final selection of advisory panel members.

According to officials, the county has received overwhelming interest from people wanting to serve on the panel. Officials last week opened the application process, and Nevada County residents have until 5 p.m. May 2 to return their completed applications to the county's Community Development Agency.

Once selected, members of the advisory panel will gather public input before crafting recommendations for the county's permanent grow ordinance. Officials have said they want that ordinance in place by the 2018 grow season.

