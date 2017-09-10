Nevada County supervisors, marijuana citizen’s group set for Tuesday meetings

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss possible changes to its land use code, tweaks that have led some homeless advocates to urge for more flexibility in the law.

Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Building, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The land-use discussion — which will include accessory dwelling units, transitional and supportive housing — starts at 1:30 p.m.

The land-use discussion and anticipated vote fall in the wake of a new state law that streamlines the building permit process. Any local ordinances that fail to align with the new state law are null and void, leading to Tuesday's vote.

Homeless advocates like Greg Zaller and Pauli Halstead at a recent Planning Commission meeting asked that supervisors promote accessory dwelling units — an attached or detached home on a property that already has a primary residence — as a method to provide affordable housing. Public comment also focused on dropping the requirement that the homeowner live in the primary residence or accessory dwelling unit, county reports state.

"Lack of feasibility is the reason there is a shortage of affordable housing and the coming supervisor's vote on whether to allow non-occupying owners to build an (accessory dwelling unit) is critical in this regard," Zaller said in an email.

The Planning Commission voted 3 to 1, with one member absent, to recommend supervisors remove the on-site residency requirement. County staff asked that if supervisors follow that recommendation, it take that proposal through the public planning process for more research and public outreach.

Marijuana meeting

The county's marijuana community advisory group will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley. That panel is gathering for the seventh time, and is expected to begin crafting recommendations for the county's permanent cultivation ordinance.

Panelists on Tuesday are expected to discuss principles for writing the recommendations. They'll also examine the priorities given to them last week by supervisors and hear public comment.

It's unknown if the panel will need more than the initial eight meetings supervisors had approved for it. Many panelists last week asked supervisors for more time to discuss the recommendations.

Supervisors months ago said they wanted the recommendations around year's end, and hoped to have the new ordinance in place by March.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.