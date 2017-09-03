Nevada County supervisors, marijuana advisory group to meet together on Tuesday

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to name priorities for its marijuana community advisory panel, telling it which topics to focus on when developing recommendations for a permanent grow ordinance.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, for a special called meeting. They'll hear from MIG, Inc. — their cannabis consultant — along with staff and members of the community advisory panel, which specifically was invited to attend.

Public comment will occur, though it will be limited to the priority list.

County staff and MIG created priorities for supervisors and panelists to discuss at Tuesday's meeting. However, they are recommendations only. Supervisors will decide how much weight to give to each, said Sean Powers, director of the county's Community Development Agency.

"We want to make sure we're hitting on things that are important to the board," Powers said.

Staff has listed what type of cultivation should be allowed, the amount the law will permit and nuisance mitigation as Priority A items. They must be addressed by the community advisory group.

Panelists will address Priority B items — which include the possibility of limiting permits and personal cultivation requirements — after deciding on all Priority A items.

Priority C items, which include taxation, enforcement and the permitting process, will be handled by county staff.

"It's really just to set a batting order," Powers said of Tuesday's discussion.

The community advisory group will begin developing their recommendations at their Sept. 12 meeting, the seventh they will have held. Their eighth and final meeting isn't yet scheduled.

The advisory panel will give the recommendations to county staff once complete. Council counsel will then write a draft ordinance. Supervisors have said they want the new ordinance in place by March.

"It's ambitious, but we're still shooting for that time frame," Powers said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.