Nevada County supervisors lower the cost of medical marijuana ID cards | TheUnion.com

A bureaucratic tweak to Nevada County fees means medicinal cannabis users will pay less for a medical marijuana ID card.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the fee change, along with several other, unrelated issues. The fee, mandated by Proposition 64, now is $100.

MediCal enrollees must pay only $50 for their cards. County Medical Services Program participants have their fee waived.

“Previously we were charging $170,” said Jill Blake, the county’s public health director.

County officials have charged the lesser fee since Prop 64 passed on Nov. 8. Tuesday’s vote by the supervisors cemented that lower price.

Prop 64, which legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, exempts medical cannabis from sales tax. Qualified patients must have a county-issued medical marijuana card to receive the tax exemption. A physician’s recommendation isn’t enough to waive the tax, Blake said.

Nevada County residents can receive a medical marijuana card from the Public Health Department, 500 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, by appointment only.

“We recommend people call in advance,” Blake said. “It’s a more time-consuming process.”

The Public Health Department is at 530-265-1450.

According to Hezekiah Allen, executive director of the California Growers Association, Prop 64 makes the county-issued ID cards more valuable because they’re required to receive the tax exemption. There was no tax exemption before the proposition.

“We expect significant numbers of people to avail themselves of these cards,” Allen added.

In an unrelated matter, Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday issued an emergency proclamation that opens affected counties, including Nevada County, to state and federal funds. The money will fund repairs needed in the wake of massive storms that caused flooding and led to sinkholes locally.

