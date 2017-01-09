Nevada County Supervisors Heidi Hall, Ed Scofield and Richard Anderson take their oaths of office | TheUnion.com

The Monday ceremony to install three Nevada County supervisors took under 20 minutes.

Now the work begins.

Heidi Hall (District 1), Ed Scofield (District 2) and Richard Anderson (District 5) took their oaths of office before a crowded board chambers. Hall now begins her first term in office. It’s Anderson’s second and Scofield’s third.

“I just want to say thank you to what everyone has done to put me in this office,” Hall said. “Please continue to stay engaged in the issues you care about.”

Scofield and Anderson followed Hall, raising their right hands and taking the oath from Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Scofield said. “It’s the one thing that I’ve learned up here: You don’t accomplish anything by yourself.”

Anderson said the board has worked well together, and he anticipates that would continue.

“It’s a wonderful honor to again be on the Board of Supervisors,” he said.

Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, for the first meeting of the year. It will be Hall’s first meeting as a supervisor.

First term

Elected on June 7, Hall had over six months to prepare for office.

She’s thankful for that time. She settled some family business before diving into training. She spent eight days learning about county government, meeting department heads and touring facilities.

Her key priorities remain unchanged: Create local cannabis regulations, help the county’s homeless population and prepare for fire season.

Hall said Grass Valley and Nevada City had appropriately approached the issue of medical dispensaries by researching them and holding workshops.

“I think their process is good,” she said. “I’m equally open to hearing about that in the county.”

Hall also said she wants to ensure the county develops comprehensive grow regulations.

The county is expected within months to approve a process for developing recommendations for those new rules.

Pivoting to the issue of growth, Hall said she’s encouraged by the community’s tourism and economy. She wants to support common-sense growth.

Hall quickly noted she wants the area’s rural quality of life maintained.

“At the same time, we need to do better to create jobs,” Hall said. “We are going to have to focus on creating housing for people.”

