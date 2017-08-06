Nevada County supervisors, citizen’s marijuana panel meet Tuesday | TheUnion.com

Nevada County supervisors, citizen’s marijuana panel meet Tuesday
August 6, 2017
Both the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and the county's citizen's marijuana panel will meet Tuesday.
Supervisors will gather at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.
Among other items, supervisors are scheduled to hear an annual report from the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. They're also expected to view a presentation by the county's Economic Resource Council about the performance of its 2015-20 services contract.
The cannabis community advisory group will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.
The Tuesday meeting is the sixth for the group. It's scheduled to discuss how marijuana affects public health, as well as water and natural resources.
Public comment is set for 4:30 to 5 p.m. at the cannabis panel meeting.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
