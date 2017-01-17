Nevada County supervisors approve local emergency declaration | TheUnion.com

Nevada County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a proclamation declaring a local emergency, an act expected to release state dollars in the wake of last week’s damaging storms.

The local emergency declaration puts the issue before Gov. Jerry Brown, who now can proclaim a state of emergency for Nevada County. That designation would make funding available for the county, which experienced flooded roads, downed trees and sink holes during last week’s storms.

“We still don’t have all the costs,” said Steve Monaghan, the county’s emergency services director, adding that Washington road repairs could reach $500,000.

Nevada City has a sinkhole in the parking lot of The Stonehouse. Grass Valley has one behind Liberty Motors on Freeman Lane.

John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services, said state funding potentially could go toward fixing Grass Valley and Nevada City’s sinkholes. Those sinkholes impact nearby streams, which could qualify for funding to stabilize the banks. However, it’s unsure if funding for those projects will materialize.

Damage from last week’s storms is spread across the county.

According to Supervisor Richard Anderson, some of Truckee’s damage remains unknown because of the snowpack. Residents must wait until some of it clears before they know the storm’s full impact.

Gulserian said the emergency declaration won’t help private businesses and residents. However, it could expedite loans from the federal Small Business Administration.

“This helps get us on their radar,” he added.

