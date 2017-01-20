Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall joins Women’s March on Washington | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall had planned her Washington, D.C., trip anticipating a win for Hillary Clinton.

Despite the outcome of the presidential race, Hall figured she’d keep her travel plans intact and turn a celebration into a march.

Hall, who on Jan. 9 became the District 1 supervisor, will participate in today’s Women’s March on Washington. Almost 100,000 people are expected to arrive by bus for the event, which will see similar marches occur in cities across the country.

Hall said she’ll join the march because of her concern for race and women’s issues. She worries that President Donald Trump will dismantle institutions, referencing reports he intends to defund the National Endowment for the Arts.

“I’m extremely concerned with Trump’s tweeting of international issues,” Hall added.

Hall arrived in Washington, D.C., earlier this week. She spent part of Wednesday walking along the Capitol Mall, watching as Friday’s inauguration infrastructure went up.

She opted against attending the ceremony, instead choosing to focus her attention on today’s march.

Initially questioning the trip, Hall went through with the plan to send a message by visiting the nation’s capital.

“We’re not going to stand for extreme change,” she said.

The ease of navigating Washington proved sporadic on inauguration day. A trip on the city’s Metro started out easy. Then the crowds appeared.

Apparent Trump supporters found themselves in a standing-room only train with women wearing pink hats, a sign of women’s rights advocates.

“The mood is very restrained,” Hall said. “I think people are making a point of being polite.”

Hall, who’s in Washington with seven other Nevada County residents, said she plans to support anyone who wants to become more active in politics once she returns home. Her focus, however, will be her new job as a county supervisor.

“That’s where we can do the most good,” she said.

