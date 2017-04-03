Nevada County Superior Court judge orders no contact for Kenneth Byrnes in sex case | TheUnion.com

Kenneth Alan Byrnes, facing sexual abuse charges, can have no contact with the person he's accused of touching, a Nevada County Superior Court judge ordered Monday.

Byrnes, 69, appeared before a judge for the first time since his arrest last week. Judge Linda Sloven ordered that he have no contact with the person who was under 14 years old when the allegations occurred.

Arrested Friday, Byrnes remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $300,000 in bond, jail records state.

Byrnes asked the judge if the order also affected his alleged victim. Sloven said it only pertained to him.

"So there's nothing that protects me?" Byrnes asked.

"Not at this time," Sloven said.

Prosecutors allege Byrnes inappropriately touched a child under 14 years old between October 1997 and October 2001.

— Alan Riquelmy