Nevada County storms lead to special meeting for board of supervisors | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will meet for a special called meeting Tuesday to address damage caused by last week’s storms.

Supervisors will gather at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave.

The board will vote on approving a proclamation that declares a local emergency, a move stemming from the storms. The proclamation also will ask Gov. Jerry Brown to proclaim a state of emergency for Nevada County.

The local vote is needed to put the issue before the governor, whose own proclamation would make funding available for the county, said John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

“It was a tough week last week,” Gulserian added.

Steve Monaghan, the county’ emergency services director, declared the emergency last Wednesday. Supervisors must ratify that decision within a week, which led to today’s special meeting.

Storms pummeled Nevada County last week, felling trees and power lines. Some roads were flooded, and many residents had no power for over a day.

No precise costs are known, though Gulserian estimates that road repairs in Washington could reach $500,000. His office has costs of around $10,000.

“We went through 17,000 sandbags,” he added.

