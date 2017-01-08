Nevada County storm: Rain, winds topple power lines, trees (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Heavy storms slammed Nevada County on Sunday, toppling trees and power lines as rivers and creeks swelled to near dangerous levels.

Authorities said that no significant flooding occurred Sunday afternoon, though officials are prepared for the worst as more rain is expected through Wednesday.

Almost 5 inches of rain fell in Grass Valley from Thursday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. A vast majority — 4.2 inches — fell between Saturday and Sunday afternoons, said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It looks like there could be a brief break (today), but then again, we have an additional system on Tuesday,” she added.

Pioneer Park Sunday

John Gulserian, program manager of Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services, said minor issues had appeared Sunday, though no significant flooding had yet occurred.

“We’re prepared for it,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t flood.”

Water on Sunday began running over problem spots, like Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported flooding on Morning Sun Lane and You Bet Road.

Rivers and creeks rose on Sunday, leading several county residents to post pictures and video to social media.

Deer Creek, which runs through Nevada City, almost touched the patio floor of Lefty’s Grill on Broad Street. At 3 p.m. Sunday the South Fork Yuba River at Jones Bar reached almost 16 feet.

Lefty’s Grill in Nevada City Sunday

“We’re all out and about — our officers and our Public Works Department,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Grass Valley has cut vegetation and cleared storm drains and gutters, providing unobstructed access for rain water.

Free sand and sandbags also has helped, Bates said.

“That was very popular this year,” he added.

According to Gulserian, the county gave out over 10,000 sandbags. No more bags remain, though residents can still get sand at the Nevada County Warehouse, at Highway 49 and North Bloomfield road in Nevada City; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, 10513 Spenceville Road; the North San Juan Community Hall, 10057 Reservoir St.; and the Higgins Fire Department, 10106 Combie Road, in South County.

Rain will continue this week.

Between a half and three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain is forecast for today. Highs will hit 45 by 11 a.m., falling to 38 for the rest of the day.

Tonight’s low will settle around 39. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall.

Tuesday’s high will reach 46. Lows will drop to 40 that night. Rain is expected both day and night.

Highs will reach 45 on Wednesday. Lows that night will dip to 35.

Del Valle said rain is possible on Thursday, though it’s chances aren’t high.

Thursday’s high will climb to 46. Lows will bottom out around 34.

Friday will have party sunny skies. Highs will reach 47, with lows that night dropping to 37.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.