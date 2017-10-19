Nevada County staff recommend no Dollar General at Rough and Ready Highway site

Nevada County staff has recommended approval of two proposed Dollar General stores, but argued that the Planning Commission should deny a third site on Rough and Ready Highway.

The staff reports, released this week, state the Planning Commission on Thursday should approve the final environmental impact report and accompanying development permits for two sites: 10166 Alta Sierra Drive and 17652 Penn Valley Drive.

The report recommends certification of the environmental report for the 12345 Rough and Ready Highway site, but not the adoption of a statement of overriding consideration — an essential document for the project to proceed. It also recommends the commission deny a development permit.

The denial of the statement of overriding consideration and development would forbid the construction of a Dollar General at that site, barring a successful appeal, said Tyler Barrington, principal planner with the county.

"The proposed use and facilities are not compatible with, and could be detrimental to, existing and anticipated future uses on-site, on abutting property and in the nearby surrounding neighborhood or area," the report states.

The Planning Commission at 1:30 p.m. Thursday will hear from the public about the three Dollar General stores before voting on each.

Recommended Stories For You

Staff recommended approval of stores in Alta Sierra and Penn Valley.

For the Alta Sierra site, the report asks for approval of the environmental report and statement of overriding consideration, as well as a tree management plan and development permit.

Staff also recommend approval of the environmental report, development permit and management plan — which focuses on wetland impacts — for the Penn Valley site.

Penn Valley doesn't require a statement of overriding consideration, unlike Alta Sierra and Rough and Ready.

"Due to the proposed size and massing, the project reflects more of an urban type development that is more appropriate in an area with other similar commercial uses," the Rough and Ready staff report states. "Further as there are no other commercial development in the area, this project does not reflect the small-town character of the … neighborhood, which is primarily a rural residential area with larger undeveloped lands surrounding the project site."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.