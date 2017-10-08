Nevada County shows some kindness Saturday

Hundreds of volunteers descended on the community this weekend for another installment of the Random Acts of Kindness Event, or RAKE, scheduled Saturday morning for three hours in various areas.

Donning their unmistakable yellow shirts and carrying bright orange trash bags, RAKE members accompanied one another as they picked up every piece of trash they could find along their routes.

Downtown Grass Valley Association CEO Robin Davies, who has helped in previous RAKEs, could be seen picking up trash in Dow Alexander Park and the downtown streets and parking lots with fellow downtown association board member Kristin Glauner and her son, Kadence.

"I'm delighted to see only a fraction of the trash that I've seen in previous years," Davies said.

The event, in it's fourth year, is organized by Anew Day, a faith based organization which provides healing and hope through counseling for those who are hurting.