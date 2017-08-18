Nevada County sheriff’s officers recognized in ceremony for promotions, new employees

Several employees of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office were recognized Friday for their recent promotions or for joining the agency. From left, Sheriff Keith Royal, Sgt. Jason Spillner, Sgt. John Dzioba, Deputy Zachary Snook, Deputy Matthew Harrison, Deputy Caleb Warr, Capt. Alicia Burget, Lt. Sam Brown, Lt. Mike Walsh, Cook Jessika Rosenkild, Correctional Officers Kristen Layton, Haley Wall and Katie Zahm. Others recognized but not pictured include Correctional Officer Michael Haines, Legal Office Assistants Andrea Fenn, Ashley Fucci, Dawn Courtney and Shelly Hemig and Dispatcher Heather Cruddas.