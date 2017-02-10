Nevada County sheriff’s employees and wounded SAR volunteer honored | TheUnion.com

The helicopter that rescued Search and Rescue volunteer Steven Wolf almost pulled away before he could reach safety.

Shot by an unknown assailant while searching for a missing man, Wolf sat injured Aug. 9 in a remote part of Nevada County. The canyon he sat in had a width of 300 feet, which made navigating the area difficult for the helicopter pilot, as did the wind currents.

A pitch black night added to that danger.

“The helicopter, in pitch black, had to hover right over the river,” said Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Sullivan. “It was so narrow. It was dark. You couldn’t see.”

The operation proved successful, and Wolf was rescued. On Friday the Placer County volunteer stood with Sheriff Keith Royal, who gave him a commendation.

“A couple of times the helicopter almost aborted,” Royal said.

“Nobody knew if the suspect was still there,” he added. “Had (Wolf) not been airlifted out, he may not be here today.”

Attendees to Friday’s ceremony, packed into the Board of Supervisors chamber, rose to give Wolf a standing ovation.

“Thank you folks for being here,” said Wolf, who declined to give specifics about his ordeal. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

Royal also honored the deputies who helped rescue Wolf with a life saving award. Deputies Steven Stanley, Dustin Moe, Chris Stanio, Jason Clinkinbeard, Sina Ghaffarpour and Ryan McCormack received the honor.

Paul Jacobson was recognized as correctional officer of the year.

Royal also recognized those who recently received promotions, including Lt. Robert Bringolf, Correctional Sgt. Jason Newbery, Deputy Taylor Eick and Senior Legal Office Assistant Cindee Dayen.

New employees recognized included dispatcher Alicia Wied; Correctional Officers Michelle Romero, Shannon Molloy and Courtney Olivas; and deputies Damian Norden, Gusto Curtis and Josephine Strachan.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.