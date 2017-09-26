Nevada County sheriff: Suspect spotted on roof ran from deputies, fought with them
September 26, 2017
A Grass Valley man accused of running from deputies and then fighting them remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on a probation violation, reports state.
Leonard Guadelupe Sanchez, 37, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction/resisting an officer, battery against an officer, disorderly conduct and a probation violation, Nevada County Jail records state.
Sanchez's arrest stems from a 3:30 p.m. Monday call alerting authorities to a man standing on the roof of a Penny Court home, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
Officers, who checked their records and learned Sanchez was on probation, arrived at his home and knocked on the door. No on appeared inside and they then checked the property, the sheriff said.
That's when they spotted someone, later identified as Sanchez, standing behind a tree in an attempt to hide, Royal said.
"Apparently, he ran from officers," he added. "He turned around and took off running."
Deputies chased Sanchez a short distance down Patricia Way, where they caught him. Sanchez tried to hit the deputy with his fist and a rock. They then used a stun gun on him before handcuffing him, Royal said.
An ambulance arrived and took Sanchez to the hospital, where he was treated, Royal said. Reports state he was booked at 2 a.m. Tuesday into jail.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
