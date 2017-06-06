Nevada County sheriff: Residents find burglars after returning home, police chase ensues | TheUnion.com

Nevada County authorities say they arrested two burglary suspects Tuesday after residents caught the men in the act, leading to a car and foot chase that ended in their capture.

Deputies arrested Francisco Ramirez, 18, city of residence unknown, and Jorge Martinez, 21, of Yuba City, after chasing them from a Hidden Valley Road home. They lost sight of the suspects before stopping their vehicle on Winding Oaks Road. The men ran, though both were in custody that afternoon, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

The arrests stem from a 11:20 a.m. burglary in the 12000 block of Hidden Valley Road. The home's residents returned home to find two burglars, the sheriff said.

"They fled to a vehicle they had parked apparently near the intersection of Luna and Auburn roads," he added.

Authorities responded and spotted the suspects' Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep disappeared from view, though deputies found it again and stopped it on Winding Oaks Road, about five miles from the burglary, Royal said.

According to Royal, the men ran from the Jeep and deputies began searching for them. They saw a vehicle enter the area, pick someone up and leave. Authorities then stopped that vehicle and found Ramirez.

Some time passed before authorities received calls from the area about a suspicious person. They then returned to the scene and found Martinez, the sheriff said.

Royal said that deputies found a gun near the Jeep, though authorities haven't linked it to the suspects.

