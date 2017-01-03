Nevada County sheriff releases names of 2 deputies involved in fatal shooting | TheUnion.com

Two deputies involved in last week’s fatal shooting of a Grass Valley man can now return to duty, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies Sina Ghaffarpour and Josephine Strachan, who shot 35-year-old Dustin Alan Kirk, shot Kirk on Dec. 27 after he reportedly raised a weapon at them. They were placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Preliminary autopsy results show Kirk was shot five times. Two of those shots were fatal.

